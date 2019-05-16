Precipitation predicted in Kazakhstan on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation in most of Kazakhstan, except for the northern, northwestern, and southern regions. Patchy fog, thunderstorm, strong winds are expected, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Kyzylorda region, there will be a dust storm and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps with gusts reaching 23-28 mps.



West Kazakhstan region will see 15-20 mps wind. Besides, it may hail there.



The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Plus, there will be patches of fog in Kostanay, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Patchy fog is expected in the morning in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Atyrau regions.

In Kyzylorda region, there is a high risk of fire.