Precipitation, sleet expected in Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has provided a weather forecast for Monday, October 23.

According to the Met Office, frontal passage will cause precipitation on most of Kazakhstan's territory on Monday. Dry weather expected only in the south, southeast, northeast and east of Kazakhstan. Kazhydromet also warns of winds strengthening, fog and sleet across the country.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s gusting up to 25 m/s in some places are expected in Akmola region. The region will be waking up to a foggy October day.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region as well on Monday. Winds here are expected to reach 15-20 m/s, gusting up 25 m/s. Patches of sleet are expected in some locations.

In Pavlodar region, winds will strengthen in the afternoon, up to 18 m/s in some places. Patchy fog is expected in the early hours on Monday.



Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, fog and sleet are expected in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions today.

In the afternoon, in some parts of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions, winds will reach 15-20 m/s. Thunderstorms are expected in Mangistau region.

Pockets of patchy fog will blanket Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions at night and in the morning on October 23.