Precipitation to douse Kazakhstan in Thursday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that precipitation will douse most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 4. Pouring rain is forecast for southeastern Kazakhstan. Patches of fog, stiff wind, thunderstorm, and hail will be seen in some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, parts of East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Akmola, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected to blow in Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, Almaty, Turkestan, Akmola, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of 23-28 mps are to batter North Kazakhstan regions.



Black ice will cover roads in North Kazakhstan region.