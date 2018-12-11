Precipitation to douse Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavy precipitation will douse the north, east, southeast and center of Kazakhstan today, December 11, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. The rest of the country will see weather without precipitation.

Meteorologists predict that patches of fog, ice-slick, stiff wind and blizzard are possible across the country.



Fog will blanket Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Karaganda, Akmola, and Almaty regions.



Wind will blow in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions.



Blizzard may hit East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Akmola regions.



Black ice will coat roads in Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.