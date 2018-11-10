Precipitation to persist across Kazakhstan Nov 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Saturday, most regions of the country will see precipitation with fog and black ice covering some areas. Gusty wind and snowstorm are forecast in south-eastern regions.

Fog and snowstorm as well as strong wind will hit East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.



Black ice and fog are expected in North Kazakhstan region.



Foggy and windy weather as well as black ice are forecast for Kyzylorda and West Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions. Wind speed in the daytime in Zhambyl and Almaty regions will increase to 15-20mps.