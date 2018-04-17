Precipitation to persist across Kazakhstan on Apr 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, April 17, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only western and central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of the country will observe patches of fog and gusty wind. Southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will see thunderstorm, dust storm and hail, whereas northern Kazakhstan - icy conditions on roads.

Wind with gusts ranging from 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Akmola regions. In South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions gusts may reach up to 23 mps.



Chances of hail will be high in three regions of Kazakhstan - Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions. Dust storm may hit Kyzylorda region as well.



Patches of fog will be seen in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Akmola, and Mangistau regions.