Precipitations and ice slick forecast for Kazakhstan Feb 21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is set to face today unstable weather accompanied by precipitations, heavy snowfalls in the country's southeast and east. Fog, ice slick, snowstorm, and wind are expected to hit the country locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, ice slick, snowstorm and wind gusting 15-20 m/s are to hit East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.



Ground blizzard, wind blowing at a speed of 15-20 m/s are to grip today Kostanay region.



Wind is to seep across Mangistau and Aktobe regions.



Patches of fog are to blanket Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.