Precipitations forecast for Kazakhstan May 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Precipitations are expected to linger for another day across the major part of Kazakhstan while the country's north, northwest and southwest are to enjoy weather without precipitations.

According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorms, strong wind and hail are predicted to batter Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions on Thursday.



High wind is forecast to hit Aktobe and Atyrau regions.



Fog, high wind and hail are to approach Karaganda region today.



Patches of fog are expected to coat Akmola and Kostanay regions.