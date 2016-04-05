Pregnant Domracheva plans to return to sport in January 2017

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Three-time Olympic champion Darya Domracheva confirmed on her website that she is expecting a baby, BelTA has learned.

The athlete wrote: "Our life is so multifaceted. It is vital to implement its most important goals in time. 30 years is a perfect age to have a baby. I am going to become a mother this autumn. This is a planned and long-wished event. It is the most important thing happening to me today.

In this respect I would like to calm down my fans. I continue specialist-controlled training and will do my best to return to competitions in January. Of course I assume it will not be easy, but I am ready to work hard and take it step by step to get back my good competition form. I already miss this biathlon spirit. Meanwhile I would like to train and rest, and my participation in various events to which I get numerous invitations is impossible for now.

I earnestly ask everyone to treat this news with respect, without speculating on the matter and trying to get additional comments. It is a very important period in my life and I sincerely hope for your understanding."

Darya Domracheva's pregnancy was announced by Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjorndalen, who dates the Belarusian biathlete, on 5 April.

