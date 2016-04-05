  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Pregnant Domracheva plans to return to sport in January 2017

    21:57, 05 April 2016
    Photo: None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Three-time Olympic champion Darya Domracheva confirmed on her website that she is expecting a baby, BelTA has learned.

    The athlete wrote: "Our life is so multifaceted. It is vital to implement its most important goals in time. 30 years is a perfect age to have a baby. I am going to become a mother this autumn. This is a planned and long-wished event. It is the most important thing happening to me today.

    In this respect I would like to calm down my fans. I continue specialist-controlled training and will do my best to return to competitions in January. Of course I assume it will not be easy, but I am ready to work hard and take it step by step to get back my good competition form. I already miss this biathlon spirit. Meanwhile I would like to train and rest, and my participation in various events to which I get numerous invitations is impossible for now.

    I earnestly ask everyone to treat this news with respect, without speculating on the matter and trying to get additional comments. It is a very important period in my life and I sincerely hope for your understanding."

    Darya Domracheva's pregnancy was announced by Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjorndalen, who dates the Belarusian biathlete, on 5 April.

    Kazinform refers to Belta.by 

    Tags:
    Sport World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!