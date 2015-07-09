  • kz
    Pregnant school graduate commits suicide in Aktobe rgn

    08:44, 09 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A school graduate has died in the regional hospital of Aktobe city.

    According to "Diapazon" newspaper, the minor tried to commit suicide. However, she sank into coma after taking deadly pills. On June 16, the girl aged 16 was airlifted to Aktobe regional hospital from an inpatient facility of Shalkar rural area. It turned out that the girl was 4-months pregnant. After being in coma in severe condition, the girl passed away. According to doctors, upon arrival to the hospital in Aktobe the girl was already brain-dead.

