    Pregnant woman hospitalized after car pile-up in Shymkent

    17:04, 05 November 2016
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A pregnant woman has been hospitalized after three cars collided in Shymkent today, Kazinform has learnt from Otyrar.kz.

    The accident occurred at a crossroads on Torekulov Street.  

    According to witnesses, a motorist almost hit a woman with her child who were crossing the crossroads but the car came to a screeching halt just in time to avoid the collision. However, two vehicles that were following the first one rammed into each other and piled up.

    The heavily pregnant woman, the passenger of the first car, was rushed to the nearest hospital from the scene.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Turkestan region Kazakhstan Incidents Regions News
