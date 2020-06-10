Pregnant woman tested positive for coronavirus

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Two more coronavirus cases were detected in Pavlodar region.

As of June 9, a woman, born in 1997, and a man, born in 1958, were tested positive for COVID-19 in Ekibastuz. The 43-year-old woman in the 40th week of pregnancy was taken to hospital with flu symptoms and fever. The same day the woman delivered her baby via cesarean section. The baby is under control.

As of June 9 there are 286 coronavirus cases in the region.