Preliminary Figure Staking Championship of Kazakhstan to take place this year

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city is to host the Preliminary Figure Staking Championship of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the website of the National Olympic Committee.

According to the National Skating Federation, the Preliminary Figure Staking Championship of Kazakhstan is scheduled for December 16-20 this year.

Recall, the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships is to take place in Stockholm between March 22-28, whereas the Skate Canada Tournament has been postponed.