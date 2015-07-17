Preliminary hearing of ex-Prime Minister Akhmetov&#39;s case to be held on July 27

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Preliminary hearing of the case of former Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Akhmetov and other top officials from Karaganda region suspected of embezzlement on a large scale and corruption is set to be held on July 27 in Karaganda.

"Preliminary hearing is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on July 27," the Karaganda specialized district court said in a statement. Earlier it was reported that the Prosecutor's Office of Karaganda region had completed studying materials related to the criminal cases of former Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Akhmetov, former akim (governor) of Karaganda region B. Abdishev, former akim (mayor) of Karaganda city M. Smagulov, and other officials suspected of embezzling extremely large sums of money. Serik Akhmetov is also standing trial on charges of corruption. All cases were taken to the district criminal court of Karaganda region on July 13, 2015.