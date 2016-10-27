Preliminary report on A321 crash over Sinai to be published within 60 days

CAIRO. KAZINFORM The source added that the publication of the preliminary results of the investigation could further the negotiations on the renewal of flight connection between Egypt and Russia.

"The Commission continues its work to clarify the technical causes of the catastrophe with the involvement of the report of the Prosecutor General's Office on the issue… Some technical tests are carried out at the moment, and then a preliminary report will be published," the source was quoted as saying by Al-Watan newspaper.

On October 31, 2015, the Airbus А321 plane, operated by the Russian airline Kogalymavia and en route from the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh to St. Petersburg, crashed in the Sinai Peninsula as a result of an explosion on board.



All 224 people on board the plane were killed. A number of countries, Russia among them, suspended flights to Egypt over safety concerns.



Source: Sputniknews