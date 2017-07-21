Premier gets to know general layout of Pavlodar's new districts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has been reported on the progress in housing construction in Pavlodar region under the Nurly Zher program, according to the premier's website .

By 2020, it is planned to construct over 1 million sq m of housing in Pavlodar region, including 4,909 apartments of loan housing and 868 rental apartments. The Kazakh Prime Minister was reported on this during his visit to new residential district "Saryarka" in the regional center, Pavlodar city.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev saw the general plan for construction of districts "Saryarka" and "Dostyk", where over 400,000 sq m of housing, 4 kindergartens, a school, a hospital and other social, cultural and sport facilities will be commissioned in 100 ha area.

Individual housing construction is developing in the regional center and large industrial centers - the towns of Ekibastuz and Aksu. All in all, it is planned to build about 437,000 sq m of individual housing in the region until 2020.

The Prime Minister inspected development of the infrastructure facilities of Pavlodar city and visited the bridge that crosses the Irtysh River. The bridgework largest in the countries of Central Asia was built in accordance with the instructions of President Nursultan Nazarbayev within the framework of "Nurly Zhol" program. The bridge is a part of "Center-East" transport corridor.

The total length of the bridge is 12.3 km, and its traffic capacity is up to 10,000 cars a day. It allows to save about 40 km for transit cars .