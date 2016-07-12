Premier of Kazakhstan gave instructions on development of livestock breeding in Kostanay region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov checked out development of food industry in Kostanay region and visited the dairy products factory "Lider-2010" LLP.

K. Massimov was demonstrated ready products and the technological process.

As Pm.kz website informs, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan held a meeting on development of livestock breeding there with the participation of heads of households of the region.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov reported on the current situation in the agricultural sphere and on the problems of the regions in this sector at the meeting.

The participants of the meeting also paid special attention to the issues of increasing the quality of manufactured products.

In this regard the Premier ordered to strengthen work on increasing of the competitiveness of the manufactured products and more actively introduce new advanced technologies and develop marketing services.