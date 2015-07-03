  • kz
    Premium-class transport and logistics center launched in Astana

    14:00, 03 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The largest transport and logistics center in Astana was presented to Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev within the framework of the Industrialization Day on July 2.

    President of KTZ Express Sanzhar Yelubayev who made the presentation of the center said KZT 26 billion had been channeled into its construction. "Launch of this premium-class transport center will allow to create over 850 jobs," Mr. Yelubayev said. President Nazarbayev put the center into commission during the nationwide teleconference the same day.

