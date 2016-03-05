Preparation for World Winter Universiade-2017 in Almaty discussed in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The sitting of the Executive Committee of the FISU took place in Brussels today. Head of the directorate on preparation and holding of the Universiade Asset Abdulayev delivered a report on preparation for the 28th World Universiade-2017 in Almaty.

"We are delivering a report on the progress in preparation for the 28th World Winter Universiade-2017 in Almaty. The FISU highly praised the work held in Almaty. All the facilities of the Universiade will be commissioned by August 30, 2016," Asset Abdualiyev said.

The organizers of the Universiade in Almaty expect that about 2 thousand athletes from 55 world countries will take part in the event. 555 medals will be up for grabs in 12 winter sports events.

"The Universiade is the biggest sports event in the history of Kazakhstan. The upcoming Universiade is believed to bring together the record number of participants. The best result was 52 participating countries in Turkish Erzurum. We expect athletes from 55 world countries taking part in the sport events in Almaty. 54 countries have already confirmed their participation," he said at the sitting.

According to him, it is planned that over 30 thousand tourists will visit the Universiade in Almaty and over 1 billion people watch it in 80 world countries on TV.

"Eurosport, ESPN, NHK, CCTV, Arirang, many Russian TV channels and others will broadcast the event live," A. Abdualiyev noted.

"We are very glad to hear that report today. We also saw significant progress in preparation for the Universiade. We saw good work of the new team involved in this issue of preparation for the event and saw a significant progress. The Executive Committee discussed some issues requiring attention and asked to speed up some processes and issue of financing as well," Secretary General of the FISU Eric Saintrond told.

According to him, the World Universiade has to be considered as the foundation for future generations and a way to prove that Almaty can host the Olympic Games.