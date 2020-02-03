Preparations for CIS Games in Kazan to be discussed in Minsk Sport

MINSK. KAZINFORM The working group for the preparation for the CIS Games will convene at the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 3 February, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The CIS Games were established by the CIS Heads of Government Council in October 2019. They are expected to contribute to the promotion of culture and sports in the Commonwealth countries and create a platform for an efficient multilateral dialogue between the CIS member states, BelTA reports.

«The Games will take place every two years and will last for up to ten days. Each CIS state will take turns in hosting them. The Games will welcome teams both from the CIS and other countries. The Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports announced that the first ever CIS Games will be held in the Russian city of Kazan on 20-27 August 2020,» said the press service.

The CIS Games in Kazan will feature competitions in 21 sports: arm wrestling, badminton, basketball (3x3), boxing, belt wrestling and kurash, water polo, kettlebell lifting, judo, volleyball (beachfront), sambo, freestyle wrestling, table tennis, Muay Thai, dance sport, karate, mas-wrestling, swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, football (futsal), fencing and chess.

Approximately 3,500 athletes under the age of 23 are expected to take part in the Games. They will compete for around 230 sets of medals. Thirteen sports facilities will welcome the participants of the tournament. Business events dedicated to the promotion of sports and physical education will take place alongside a regular meeting of the CIS Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports.

The working group is made up of government officials, representatives of public associations, sports and physical culture associations and federations of Olympic, non-Olympic and national sports. The upcoming meeting will become the first for the working group.