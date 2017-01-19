  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Preparations for Foreign Investors Council’s meeting discussed in Astana

    19:11, 19 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, in the Ukimet Uyi, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting with the members of the Board of the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors Council Association headed by Chairman of the Board, Head of Deutsche Bank Kazakhstan Ulf Wokurka.    

    The meeting discussed cooperation in further improvement of investment climate and preparation for the oncoming plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council, primeminister.kz reported. 

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!