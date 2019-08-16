Preparations for Kazakh President’s visit to China discussed in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev met with Vice Foreign Minister of China Le Yucheng, Kazinform reports.

Accordingto the Kazakh MFA press service, the sides discussed the state and prospects ofcooperation in political, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres as well asthe ways of implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.

The meeting also focused on discussionof the preparation for the forthcoming first state visit of President ofKazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to China in September 2019. The Chinese diplomat highly praised the contribution of the Head of State to the formationand development of the Kazakh-Chinese relations.

The sides also debated the calendar ofnumerous international events and schedule of mutual visits slated for the second half of 2019.For the purpose of maintaining a positive dynamics of the Kazakh-Chineserelations and all-round strategic partnership, the parties agreed to maintainregular political, inter-parliamentary, inter-party, inter-governmental andinter-departmental contacts.

Earlier, it was reported that onSeptember 11-12, the Head of State will pay a visit to China.