Preparations for National Council’s 1st meeting are underway – Yerlan Karin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first session of the National Public Confidence Council with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take place approximately on September 6, 2019, Advisor to President and Secretary of the Council Yerlan Karin said.

The preparations for the meeting are underway, he noted.

According to him, the members of the National Council had working meetings in Almaty and Nur-Sultan during which they decided to hold an organizational meeting prior to the Council's 1st meeting in September.

«The organizational meeting slated for August 28 will let us discuss the general regulations of the National Council’s activity, the establishment of working groups and their composition,» the Advisor to the President noted.