Preparations for Nazarbayev, Putin upcoming meeting discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met today with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Rogozin in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

Participants of the meeting focused on expanding and strengthening Kazakh-Russian relations in key areas of strategic partnership. Sagintayev and Rogozin paid utmost attention to the issue of preparation for Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin's meeting scheduled to take place in late December 2016.



Earlier it was reported that President Nursultan Nazarbayev had received the Vice Prime Minister of Russia to discuss further development of the Baikonur cosmodrome and issues of defense and armament.



At the meeting Rogozin also informed the Kazakh side in detail of technical aspects of the future joint project "Baiterek".