Preparations for SCO Tashkent summit to be discussed in Beijing

BAKU. KAZINFORM Beijing will host the meeting of the Council of National Coordinators of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to discuss the preparations for the upcoming SCO summit on March 15-18, Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry said.

During the meeting, the Uzbek delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The SCO summit will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on June 23-24, 2016.

Following the summit, it is expected to adopt Tashkent Declaration of member states devoted to the 15th anniversary of the SCO, Anti-drug strategy for 2017-2022 and a program of action for its implementation, action plan for 2016-2020 for the implementation of the cooperation agreement between the governments of SCO member states in fighting crime, as well as important documents to expand the organization.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was established in 2001. It is a permanent intergovernmental international organization. The SCO members are China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan, Iran, Mongolia and Belarus are the SCO observer-countries, while Turkey, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal are dialogue partners.

Uzbekistan took over the SCO presidency on July 11, 2015.

Source: Trend.az