Preparations for Tokayev’s visit to Kyrgyzstan discussed in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – In the framework of his working trip to Kyrgyzstan Marat Syzdykov, vice Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, met with Chingiz Aidarbekov, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, according to the press service of the Ministry.

The parties have discussed preparations for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan. In addition, the meeting considered a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and singled prospects of further partnership.