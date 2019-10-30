  • kz
    Preparations for Tokayev’s visit to Kyrgyzstan discussed in Bishkek

    18:02, 30 October 2019
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – In the framework of his working trip to Kyrgyzstan Marat Syzdykov, vice Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, met with Chingiz Aidarbekov, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, according to the press service of the Ministry.

    The parties have discussed preparations for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan. In addition, the meeting considered a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and singled prospects of further partnership.

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy President
