Preparations for Year of History and Culture discussed in Bosteri

BOSTERI. KAZINFORM A roundtable meeting on "Issyk-Kol baarlashuusu II» (Issyk-Kul discussions), devoted to the Year of History and Culture in Kyrgyzstan has started today in Issyk-Kul.

The event aimed at discussing the preparations for the Year of History and Culture.

The Second World Nomad Games and celebrations of the 1000th anniversary of Zhussup Balassagun, the 100th anniversary of Urkun and the 220th anniversary of Taylak Batyr are planned to be organized this year.

Those attending the meeting are Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Mira Karybaeva, governor of Issyk-Kul oblast Askat Akibaev, members of the secretariat of the World Nomad Games, historians and culture figures, Kabar says.