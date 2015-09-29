  • kz
    Presentation of Alexander Vinokourov’s book held in Almaty

    19:18, 29 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty has hosted the presentation of the Olympic champion Alexander Vinokurov's book, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

    Alexander Vinokourov is a co-author of a book which is called "The Olympic Path". The second author of the book is the Olympic champion's friend Yegor Borozov. "The Olympic Path" is a true and sincere story about the path of Alexander Vinokourov permeated with a passion for cycling. This book is not only the most detailed biography of the best-known cyclist of the country but the story about the whole generation of cyclists and key moments of the history of "Astana" cycling team. As usual a book presentation followed by an autograph session. It is worth noting that the book has already gone on sale.

    Sport Almaty Culture
