Presentation on Kazakhstan held at Romsey Town, Hampshire

LONDON. KAZINFORM The Romsey Town Hall event was attended by Mr Erlan Idrissov, Kazakh Ambassador to the UK; Cllr John Parker, Romsey Town Mayor; the Honourable Mrs Mary Montagu-Scott, High Sheriff of Hampshire; Ms Caroline Nokes, Member for Romsey and Southampton North; representatives from Romsey's cultural and historic societies; as well as the town's residents.

The attendees were briefed about the reforms taking place in the country to modernize its economy and the political system as per President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s ‘Third Modernisation of Kazakhstan’ nation address, as well as the ‘Kazakhstan 2050’ strategy. They were also informed on the launch of a new programme to modernise Kazakhstan’s national identity, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in the U.K .

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Idrissov noted that Kazakhstan’s origins lie in ancient times, with a rich history that stretches back centuries. In the short time since gaining its independence, Kazakhstan has reached huge success, including becoming one of the world’s fastest developing economies and a reliable partner of the international community.

Ambassador Idrissov stressed that it was symbolic for the event to coincide with the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom. The UK is the sixth-largest investor in Kazakhstan’s economy, and Kazakhstan has been labelled one of the UK’s top bilateral trading and investment partners.

Emphasizing the high level relationship between the two countries, the Kazakh Ambassador noted the important contribution of Thomas Atkinson, a famous British explorer and architect, who added to the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan. The British traveler, who visited Kazakhstan in the 19th century, left behind a significant number of drawings and paintings, as well as notes about the lives of the Kazakh people.

The evening also saw British journalist and writer Nick Fielding give a presentation on Thomas and Lucy Atkinson's travels to Kazakhstan. Descendants of the well-known explorers, Steve and Gill Brown, gave a brief talk about their trip to Kazakhstan last summer.



The guests also had the opportunity to attend the ‘The Nature of Kazakhstan' photo exhibition.



