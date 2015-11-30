Preservation of independence even more difficult than attaining it – President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev is delivering his annual state of the nation address to the Kazakh people.

"A few days later we will enter the 25th year of independence of our state. This is a bright moment when we will sum up the strengthening of Kazakhstan's independence. Preservation of independence is even more difficult than finding it," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. "The President of Kazakhstan noted that it is coming tense and difficult period which combines new risks and new features. The global reality is changing rapidly. The opposition of the major powers and mutual sanctions are leading the world to the dead end. The cost of the main Kazakh exports in the world market has declined several times. We are facing the time of test and consolidation of Kazakhstan statehood". According to President's words, in such a crucial moment it is necessary to save the unity, work hard for the good of the country, adhere to the principle of "one for all and all for one". "Our goal is to transform our homeland, Kazakhstan, to the Eternal country with happy and prosperous people, which will become one of the 30 most developed countries of the world," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.