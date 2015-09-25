  • kz
    President&#39;s combined events championships of Kazakhstan started in Kokshetau

    18:20, 25 September 2015
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - The president's combined events championship of Kazakhstan started in Kokshetau.

    Akmola region holds the summer championship of Kazakhstan in winter complex of president's combined events for the second time, the regional department of internal policy informs.

    Athletes compete in three events: shooting, strength gymnastics and cross-country race. Besides, the first stage of the Polyathlon World Cup is held within the framework of the championships.

    70 athletes from Kazakhstan and Russia take part in the competition. The organizer of the event is the committee for sports affairs and physical culture of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.

