    President: 550th anniversary of Kazakh Khanate a milestone for our people

    11:20, 11 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate today.

    President Nazarbayev extended his congratulations at a special meeting held at the Palace of Independence in the Kazakh capital - Astana. "Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. It is indeed a historic milestone for our people," Nursultan Nazarbayev said addressing those present. In his congratulatory address President Nazarbayev said that the reason why Astana and other cities of Kazakhstan mark the anniversary is to pay homage and celebrate great spirit of the sons of the Great Steppe and remind the young generation about their heroic deeds. Participating in the meeting are members of the Kazakh parliament, government officials, public figures, athletes and representatives of national and foreign mass media.

