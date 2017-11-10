President: Alash movement example of selfless service to the nation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international research-to-practice conference Modernization of Kazakhstan's Identity: Continuity of "Alash" and Independence ideas is underway in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The conference brought together Kazakhstani parliamentarians, Alash experts as well as scientists from Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia.

Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova addressed participants of the conference with the welcoming remarks from President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.



"I congratulate you all on the opening of this conference! Activity of the Alash movement in early 20th century was aimed at protecting political and social rights, preserving unity of the nation and was a bright example of selfless service to the nation," the President's address reads.



According to the Head of State, the Alash movement wanted to build an independent state and their dream came true today. Kazakhstan attained its independence and earned global recognition.



"In my article The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Kazakhstan's Identity I highlighted the specific tasks on study and research of our history and support of our culture. We have set the goal of sustainable development of our state through modernization of Kazakhstan's identity that fits the times," the address says.



