  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President: All governors and Cabinet should immediately start fulfilling tasks

    13:24, 27 February 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All governors and the Government should immediately start implementing tasks, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Head of State, Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, said at the XVIII Congress of the Party, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "As you know, our Government has changed. Its composition has been renewed by 70%. The new Cabinet, all governors should immediately begin the implementation of the objectives. In all regions, we, as one person - I, the Government, members of the Party, should control, proceed with a specific action. We need to consolidate our efforts," said the Head of State.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!