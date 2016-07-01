President: All mass media must serve the interests of the people

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev has reported to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev today on interim results of activity of the newly established ministry and plans for the future, the Akorda's press service reports.

At the meeting in the Akorda presidential residence, the Head of State drew attention to the necessity to enhance quality of local mass media activity.

"That is why the ministry has been established. All global mass media, including the Russian ones, work for the benefit of their countries, raising the patriotic spirit of the citizens, helping maintain peace in the countries, and fighting off information attacks from outside. It is crucial to work on that issues and introduce the world's best practices, if necessary. Mass media is a force to reckon with," said President Nazarbayev.



The Kazakh leader also stressed that presently the government assumes measures in order to ensure sustainable economic development of the country that should be covered by mass media in a proper manner.



"All mass media, despite the form of ownership, must serve the interests of the people. Money earmarked for mass media should be strictly controlled," the Head of State added.



Minister Abayev added that the ministry has been fully formed and is ready to fulfill its tasks.



In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to the minister related to further development of state information policy and improvement of telecommunication infrastructure.