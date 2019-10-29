President: Almaty turns into large regional investment attractive centre

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President chaired the meeting on the Almaty city development, the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

«Almaty is the well-regarded city. The foundation for independent Kazakhstan was laid here. All the landmark decisions concerning the country’s future were taken here. The basic law, symbols of state, national currency were also approved here. For the past years, the city population doubled. The population grew by 20% to reach 1, 800, 000 people,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Over the years of independence Almaty became a large economic centre and donor of the republican budget. The city provides the fifth part of the GDP, above 20% of government revenues and 60% of bank credits.

The city became the large regional centre, attractive for investments. It produces more than 40% of wholesale and retail sales. Head offices of banks, international organizations and transnational organizations are present in Almaty.