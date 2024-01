ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree On Amending the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan of October 26, 2017, No. 569 on the Switch of the Kazakh language from Cyrillic to the Latin-based alphabet, Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda.

The Decree approves the new version of the Latin-based alphabet of the Kazakh language.