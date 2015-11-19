  • kz
    President amends law on provision of public services

    11:46, 19 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments and additions to

    some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on the provision of public services", Akorda reported. The law is aimed at the implementation of the Plan of the Nation - 100 specific steps, establishment of the State corporation "Government for citizens" and improvement of public services quality.

