  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President amends law on state educational savings system

    17:00, 05 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed amendments to the law on the issues of educational savings system, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service. 

    The Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of the State educational savings system" is called to improve the State educational savings system.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Education President of Kazakhstan Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!