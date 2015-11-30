President answered all questions Kazakhstanis had - Senate deputy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In his state-of-the-nation the President answered all the questions that the people of Kazakhstan had, Senate deputy Olga Perepechina said commenting on the state-of-the-nation address delivered by the President today.

"In his today's state-of-the-nation address the Head of State answered almost all the questions. Most of the people worried about the internal and foreign policies of Kazakhstan, what would they be like? The President answered all those questions today. The most important thing is that the main values of our independent Kazakhstan such as peace, accord, stability will be preserved and continued despite any difficulties and the world financial crisis," O. Perepechina said.

She also noted that the parliamentarians were working very hard on legislative framework of the National Plan "100 specific steps" and now they would be working hard on implementation of this year's president's address to the people of Kazakhstan "Kazakhstan in global reality: growth, reforms, development".