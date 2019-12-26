President appoints a number of senior executives

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By a Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev senior executives of the Agency for financial markets' regulation and development were appointed, Kazinform refers to Akorda.

Oleg Smolyakov is appointed first deputy chairman of the Agency for financial markets' regulation and development;

Nurlan Abdrakhmanov is named deputy chairman of the Agency for financial markets' regulation and development;

Maria Khadjiyeva is assigned to a position of deputy head of the Agency for financial markets' regulation and development;

Akylzhan Baimagambetov is appointed to a post of deputy head of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Aliya Moldabekova is named deputy chairperson of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.