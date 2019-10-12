  • kz
    President appoints new executive secretary of Education and Science Ministry

    21:39, 12 October 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan has appointed Kanat Sarsembayev as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry for Education and Science, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of Akorda.

    By a Decree of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, Aryn Orsariyev was relieved of his post as executive secretary of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Akorda presidential residence Appointments, dismissals Government President
