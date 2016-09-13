President approved new Cabinet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has decreed today to approve a new composition of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akorda press service informs.

Erlan Idrissov – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Kalmukhanbet Kassymov – Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Dauren Abayev – Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Erlan Sagadiyev – Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Tamara Duissenova – Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Zhenis Kassymbek – Minister of Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Bakhyt Sultanov – Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Arystanbek Mukhamediuly – Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Kuandyk Bishimbayev – Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Kanat Bozumbayev – Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan;