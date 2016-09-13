  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President approved new Cabinet

    15:46, 13 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has decreed today to approve a new composition of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akorda press service informs.

    Erlan Idrissov – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

    Kalmukhanbet Kassymov – Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

    Dauren Abayev – Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

    Erlan Sagadiyev – Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

    Tamara Duissenova – Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

    Zhenis Kassymbek   – Minister of Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

    Bakhyt Sultanov – Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

    Arystanbek Mukhamediuly – Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

    Kuandyk Bishimbayev – Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

    Kanat Bozumbayev – Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan; 

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!