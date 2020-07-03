  • kz
    President approves amended law on foreign currency mortgages

    19:04, 03 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of foreign currency mortgages, improvement of regulation of participants of the payment services market, universal declaration of income and restoration of economic growth, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.


    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan Law and justice
