TARAZ. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Zhambyl region for a working trip, Kazinform learnt from Press Secretary of the President Berik Uali.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev plans to visit a number of socio-cultural and industrial facilities of Zhambyl region.

The Head of State will also hold a meeting with the public, workforce and youth of the region.