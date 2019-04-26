President arrives in East Kazakhstan rgn for working visit

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived to the city of Semey as part of his working visit to East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Presidential Spokesman Berik Uali.

"During the visit, the Head of State plans to inspect a number of social and industrial facilities in the cities of Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk.



Also, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will get familiar with the implementation of the socio-cultural programs and meet with members of the public and young people," Berik Kurmangali said on Facebook.