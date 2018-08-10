  • kz
    President arrives in Mangistau rgn for working visit

    19:09, 10 August 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Mangistau region for a working visit, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    In Aktau, the Head of State will visit the city facilities and participate in a meeting on the socio-economic development of the region.

    In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to participate in Kuryk multi-modal port presentation and the Fifth Caspian Summit. A series of bilateral top-level meetings are planned to be held during the visit.

     

    President of Kazakhstan Mangistau region President Top Story
