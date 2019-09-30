  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President arrives in Yerevan to partake in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

    21:01, 30 September 2019
    Photo: None
    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the city of Yerevan (Republic of Armenia) to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC), according to Berik Uali, press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    «During the meeting heads of states will discuss priority issues of interstate cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. In addition, Head of State has a number of bilateral meetings planned», Berik Uali’s Facebook account reads.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Eurasia President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!