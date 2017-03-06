President assigned Yermekbayev to grapple with religious extremism issue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met the Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society Nurlan Yermekbayev.

Yermekbayev gave a report on activities and further plans of the Ministry of for Religious Affairs and Civil Society to the Head of the State, Akorda Media Office reports.

Kazakhstan President particularly emphasized the role of the Ministry and the tasks entrusted it noting the situation in the religious sphere.

"Earlier we haven't had such a ministry. It is necessary to continue arranging work with religious associations, non-governmental sector and youth organizations", Nazarbayev said.

The President also highlighted the state policy with respect to religions and religious organizations and efforts against religious extremism.

"We have all conditions for all religious associations to exist, and freedom of worship is guaranteed. We need to maintain calm in that area. At the same time, it is necessary to address the issue of religious extremism and review the legislation. The Ministry has a lot to do." The President said.

N. Yermekbayev informed the Head of the State on stable situation in the sphere steered by him noting that today there are more than 3,600 religious associations of 18 confessions existing in the country. According to the Minister, the majority of religious associations are Islamic ones.

Also, N. Yermekbayev told the President about the Ministry's work on shaping Kazakh model engagement between the state and religious associations to maintain interethnic and interreligious peace and harmony.

The outcome of the meeting was a range of specific assignments given by the Head of the State.