    President Atambayev meets with journalists, political scientists and leading media experts of the country

    16:49, 15 August 2016
    Photo: None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev held a meeting with journalists, political scientists and leading media experts the country at Ruh Ordo cultural center named after Chyngyz Aitmatov in the resort town of Cholpon-Ata in Issyk-Kul oblast.

    According to the Kyrgyz President's press office, the meeting in question and answer format lasted three hours.

    President Atambayev responded to more than 40 questions of media representatives, Kabar reports.

    Kyrgyzstan Politics
